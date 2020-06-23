432 Solano Avenue

Amenities

The incredible large newly remodeled 1-bed apartment that has a classic touch with an urban feel. Comes with a full kitchen and Plenty of storage. Intimate Lower corner fourplex. Hardwood floor throughout with long hallway. Property is located half a block away from the redevelopment of the LA State Historic Park, which will be one of the largest urban parks in Los Angeles. If you are a Los Angeles Dodgers fan the stadium is less than 10 minutes away. The neighborhood is very quiet, well kept up by neighbors. Blue Ribbon Elementary school is located in the area.



