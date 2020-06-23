All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 432 Solano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
432 Solano Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

432 Solano Avenue

432 W Solano Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

432 W Solano Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The incredible large newly remodeled 1-bed apartment that has a classic touch with an urban feel. Comes with a full kitchen and Plenty of storage. Intimate Lower corner fourplex. Hardwood floor throughout with long hallway. Property is located half a block away from the redevelopment of the LA State Historic Park, which will be one of the largest urban parks in Los Angeles. If you are a Los Angeles Dodgers fan the stadium is less than 10 minutes away. The neighborhood is very quiet, well kept up by neighbors. Blue Ribbon Elementary school is located in the area.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Solano Avenue have any available units?
432 Solano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 432 Solano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 Solano Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Solano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Solano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 432 Solano Avenue offer parking?
No, 432 Solano Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 432 Solano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Solano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Solano Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 Solano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 Solano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 Solano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Solano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Solano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Solano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Solano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College