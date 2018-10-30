All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:10 AM

432 North GENESEE Avenue

432 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

432 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath Spanish upper unit duplex with designer finishes. Custom window coverings in every room, central HVAC with Nest thermostats and solar panels. 2 garage parking space. In unit washer/dryer, built in coffee machine, wine fridge, microwave, top of the line appliances. Speakers through out, gas fireplace, wireless network, BBQ and outdoor area. Walking distance to Jonny & Vinny's, Terroni, Joan's on Third, The Grove and Melrose Flea Market and Pan Pacific Park. Live in the best neighborhood in Los Angeles! 2 Covered parking spaces. Private gated backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
432 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 432 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 432 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 432 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 North GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 North GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
