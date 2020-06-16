All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

4316 Berryman Avenue - 7

4316 Berryman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Berryman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled--all new appliances, floors, and more!
Great location in LA, bordering Culver City!
One year lease
Security Deposit: One-month's rent
2 bed/2 bath unit in great building
Laundry Room on-site
Parking space available
Online rent pay available
Utilities included w/rent: Water, Trash
Pets are welcome!
Hardwood floors, gas heat, patio in master bedroom, brand new refrigerator, brand new gas stove/oven

Contact us now to schedule a viewing!
Amazing location in Culver City--shops, supermarkets, public schools, nightlife, Venice Beach all nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 have any available units?
4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 have?
Some of 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 does offer parking.
Does 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 have a pool?
No, 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 have accessible units?
No, 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Berryman Avenue - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
