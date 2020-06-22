All apartments in Los Angeles
430 S Soto St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 S Soto St.

430 N Soto St · No Longer Available
Location

430 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Spanish Single Family Home in Boyle Heights! - 430 S Soto St. offers a newly renovated single family home located in the heart of Boyle Heights. A light, airy open floor plan with Spanish traditional finishes. This home is a block away from the grocery store, local bakery, with close access to the freeways.

**Contact Bianca at biancamrents@gmail.com to schedule a tour.**

This front house has been thoughtfully remodeled with modern finishes while maintaining the charm of its Spanish architecture . The open floor plan gives ample living space, with rounded archways, and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. The house has been completely renovated with new hardwood flooring throughout, an all-new bathroom with a brand new vanity, oiled bronze hardware, new toilet, and hand selected Spanish tiles. Additionally theres an all-new kitchen featuring travertine tile floors, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. Each bedroom features a dual ceiling fan and light fixture. The private front porch is perfect for enjoying the California weather. One parking space is provided. Laundry is on site. Pet friendly (non aggressive breeds only).

Conveniently located near several connecting freeways. Take advantage of all that Los Angeles has to offer including proximity to Downtown LA.

FEATURES
Fully renovated throughout
New stainless steel appliances
New double door refrigerator & stove/range
Open floorplan
Bedroom closets and hallway cabinets
New bathroom sink, vanity, floor tiles
Oiled bronze bathroom faucet and shower fixture
New flooring throughout
Freshly painted exterior and interior
Upgraded plumbing and electrical system
Drought-tolerant landscaping
Washer/Dryer on site
One parking space provided

Apply online at www.crescent-canyon.com. Welcome home!

**Contact Bianca at biancamrents@gmail.com to schedule a tour.**

(RLNE4547781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 S Soto St. have any available units?
430 S Soto St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 S Soto St. have?
Some of 430 S Soto St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 S Soto St. currently offering any rent specials?
430 S Soto St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 S Soto St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 S Soto St. is pet friendly.
Does 430 S Soto St. offer parking?
Yes, 430 S Soto St. offers parking.
Does 430 S Soto St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 S Soto St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 S Soto St. have a pool?
No, 430 S Soto St. does not have a pool.
Does 430 S Soto St. have accessible units?
No, 430 S Soto St. does not have accessible units.
Does 430 S Soto St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 S Soto St. does not have units with dishwashers.
