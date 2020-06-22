Amenities

Modern Spanish Single Family Home in Boyle Heights! - 430 S Soto St. offers a newly renovated single family home located in the heart of Boyle Heights. A light, airy open floor plan with Spanish traditional finishes. This home is a block away from the grocery store, local bakery, with close access to the freeways.



This front house has been thoughtfully remodeled with modern finishes while maintaining the charm of its Spanish architecture . The open floor plan gives ample living space, with rounded archways, and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. The house has been completely renovated with new hardwood flooring throughout, an all-new bathroom with a brand new vanity, oiled bronze hardware, new toilet, and hand selected Spanish tiles. Additionally theres an all-new kitchen featuring travertine tile floors, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. Each bedroom features a dual ceiling fan and light fixture. The private front porch is perfect for enjoying the California weather. One parking space is provided. Laundry is on site. Pet friendly (non aggressive breeds only).



Conveniently located near several connecting freeways. Take advantage of all that Los Angeles has to offer including proximity to Downtown LA.



FEATURES

Fully renovated throughout

New stainless steel appliances

New double door refrigerator & stove/range

Open floorplan

Bedroom closets and hallway cabinets

New bathroom sink, vanity, floor tiles

Oiled bronze bathroom faucet and shower fixture

New flooring throughout

Freshly painted exterior and interior

Upgraded plumbing and electrical system

Drought-tolerant landscaping

Washer/Dryer on site

One parking space provided



Apply online at www.crescent-canyon.com. Welcome home!



