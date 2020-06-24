428 CARROLL CANAL

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Prime Silicon Beach Venice Canals.Beautiful waterfront architectural home. Light and bright with amazing views. High ceilings and French doors open onto Canals from living room and master bedroom. Hardwood floors and gourmet kitchen open to living room. Great parking and just minutes from the beach and Abbott Kinney. Secluded master suite on top floor overlooking the Canals.