Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

428 CARROLL CANAL

428 Carroll Canal · No Longer Available
Location

428 Carroll Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Silicon Beach Venice Canals.Beautiful waterfront architectural home. Light and bright with amazing views. High ceilings and French doors open onto Canals from living room and master bedroom. Hardwood floors and gourmet kitchen open to living room. Great parking and just minutes from the beach and Abbott Kinney. Secluded master suite on top floor overlooking the Canals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 CARROLL CANAL have any available units?
428 CARROLL CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 CARROLL CANAL have?
Some of 428 CARROLL CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 CARROLL CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
428 CARROLL CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 CARROLL CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 428 CARROLL CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 428 CARROLL CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 428 CARROLL CANAL offers parking.
Does 428 CARROLL CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 CARROLL CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 CARROLL CANAL have a pool?
No, 428 CARROLL CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 428 CARROLL CANAL have accessible units?
No, 428 CARROLL CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 428 CARROLL CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 CARROLL CANAL has units with dishwashers.
