4270 Troost

FURNISHED STAND ALONE HOUSE AVAILABLE LONG OR SHORT TERM, SIX MONTH MINIMUM. Unique, Private, fully gated free standing bungalow, located in Colfax Meadows. Hardwood floors throughout, loaded with character. Private, large fenced yard for only this unit, washer/dryer, refrigerator, vintage stove. Fully furnished with queen bed, dresser, large closet in master, and double futon and work desk, and additional closet, which can be used as bedroom or great office. POOL INCLUDED. Close to Ventura boulevard, Tujunga Village, tons of restaurants and shops close by and CBS Radford studios. Minutes to freeways and all other Studio City and Burbank Studios. One small dog considered with possible additional rent.