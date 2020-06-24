All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:26 PM

4270 Troost

4270 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4270 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FURNISHED STAND ALONE HOUSE AVAILABLE LONG OR SHORT TERM, SIX MONTH MINIMUM. Unique, Private, fully gated free standing bungalow, located in Colfax Meadows. Hardwood floors throughout, loaded with character. Private, large fenced yard for only this unit, washer/dryer, refrigerator, vintage stove. Fully furnished with queen bed, dresser, large closet in master, and double futon and work desk, and additional closet, which can be used as bedroom or great office. POOL INCLUDED. Close to Ventura boulevard, Tujunga Village, tons of restaurants and shops close by and CBS Radford studios. Minutes to freeways and all other Studio City and Burbank Studios. One small dog considered with possible additional rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4270 Troost have any available units?
4270 Troost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4270 Troost have?
Some of 4270 Troost's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4270 Troost currently offering any rent specials?
4270 Troost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4270 Troost pet-friendly?
Yes, 4270 Troost is pet friendly.
Does 4270 Troost offer parking?
No, 4270 Troost does not offer parking.
Does 4270 Troost have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4270 Troost offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4270 Troost have a pool?
Yes, 4270 Troost has a pool.
Does 4270 Troost have accessible units?
No, 4270 Troost does not have accessible units.
Does 4270 Troost have units with dishwashers?
No, 4270 Troost does not have units with dishwashers.
