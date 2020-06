Amenities

RETAIL SPACE FOR RENT ON BEVERLY IN LOS ANGELES - Property Id: 151761



Text if you can come by! 213-640-9404.



Corner retail space in Korea Town!



• Nice space for rent on Beverly/Normandie

• Busy street

• Street parking only

• No trash service

• Looking for immediate move-ins

• 2 yr lease

• Utilities are tenant responsibility

No Pets Allowed



