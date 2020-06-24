427 EL MEDIO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Home is available for February, March, April, and May only. Stunning ocean & mountain views in a lush tropical setting. This exquisite 4bd/6ba decorator furnished custom home, completely re-modeled in 2000, features Balinese detailing and walnut floors throughout. Living spaces over-look an expansive pool and spa/waterfall, which are framed by spacious decks, a fire-pit, and outdoor dining area. Sun-filled living room connects to a media/TV lounge, library, and bar/game room. Chef's kitchen features Subzero/ Wolf/ Bosch appliances. Upstairs, secluded balconies off the three bedrooms are set to enjoy expansive ocean and mountain views. Cozy up to the fireplace in the Master Bedroom suite, while taking in views of Catalina Island. Enjoy Master Bath steam shower or Jacuzzi tub for a luxurious spa-like experience. Home features newest Smart TVs, SONOS sound system, and NEST thermostat.