Los Angeles, CA
427 EL MEDIO Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

427 EL MEDIO Avenue

427 El Medio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

427 El Medio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Home is available for February, March, April, and May only. Stunning ocean & mountain views in a lush tropical setting. This exquisite 4bd/6ba decorator furnished custom home, completely re-modeled in 2000, features Balinese detailing and walnut floors throughout. Living spaces over-look an expansive pool and spa/waterfall, which are framed by spacious decks, a fire-pit, and outdoor dining area. Sun-filled living room connects to a media/TV lounge, library, and bar/game room. Chef's kitchen features Subzero/ Wolf/ Bosch appliances. Upstairs, secluded balconies off the three bedrooms are set to enjoy expansive ocean and mountain views. Cozy up to the fireplace in the Master Bedroom suite, while taking in views of Catalina Island. Enjoy Master Bath steam shower or Jacuzzi tub for a luxurious spa-like experience. Home features newest Smart TVs, SONOS sound system, and NEST thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 EL MEDIO Avenue have any available units?
427 EL MEDIO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 EL MEDIO Avenue have?
Some of 427 EL MEDIO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 EL MEDIO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
427 EL MEDIO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 EL MEDIO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 427 EL MEDIO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 427 EL MEDIO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 427 EL MEDIO Avenue offers parking.
Does 427 EL MEDIO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 EL MEDIO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 EL MEDIO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 427 EL MEDIO Avenue has a pool.
Does 427 EL MEDIO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 427 EL MEDIO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 427 EL MEDIO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 EL MEDIO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
