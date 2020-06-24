All apartments in Los Angeles
4265 Walton Ave
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:09 AM

4265 Walton Ave

4265 Walton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4265 Walton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath house (2 unit duplex) on quiet street with vintage charm that feels like your own home. Completely updated! The house has a picture window, large yard and covered patio, lots of built-in storage and big closets, amazing natural light, new appliances (fridge and stove installed before move-in, W/D hookups), 1 parking spot and lots of on-street parking available, and pet friendly (refundable $350 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent). A great central location and only 5 minutes to USC and the Expo station. Won't last long, call or email now to set up a viewing.
Note: property is not set up for Section 8 housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4265 Walton Ave have any available units?
4265 Walton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4265 Walton Ave have?
Some of 4265 Walton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4265 Walton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4265 Walton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4265 Walton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4265 Walton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4265 Walton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4265 Walton Ave offers parking.
Does 4265 Walton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4265 Walton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4265 Walton Ave have a pool?
No, 4265 Walton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4265 Walton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4265 Walton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4265 Walton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4265 Walton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
