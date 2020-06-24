4265 Walton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

2 bedroom, 1 bath house (2 unit duplex) on quiet street with vintage charm that feels like your own home. Completely updated! The house has a picture window, large yard and covered patio, lots of built-in storage and big closets, amazing natural light, new appliances (fridge and stove installed before move-in, W/D hookups), 1 parking spot and lots of on-street parking available, and pet friendly (refundable $350 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent). A great central location and only 5 minutes to USC and the Expo station. Won't last long, call or email now to set up a viewing.

Note: property is not set up for Section 8 housing.