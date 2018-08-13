4264 Troost Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Private, fully gated free standing bungalow, located in Colfax Meadows leased furnished or unfurnished. Hardwood floors throughout, loaded with character. Private, large fenced yard, refrigerator, new stove, washer dryer hookups, separate laundry on the premises as well. Fully furnished and each room with queen bed, dresser, side table, ample closet space . Freshly painted and refinished hardwood floors throughout. New ceiing fans in master and dining room area. Updated bathroom. Quiet location. POOL INCLUDED. Best Colfax Meadows location, close to Ventura boulevard, Tujunga Village, and CBS Radford studios. Minutes to freeways and all other Studio City and Burbank Studios.