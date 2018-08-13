All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4264 Troost Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4264 Troost Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 3:28 PM

4264 Troost Avenue

4264 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4264 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Private, fully gated free standing bungalow, located in Colfax Meadows leased furnished or unfurnished. Hardwood floors throughout, loaded with character. Private, large fenced yard, refrigerator, new stove, washer dryer hookups, separate laundry on the premises as well. Fully furnished and each room with queen bed, dresser, side table, ample closet space . Freshly painted and refinished hardwood floors throughout. New ceiing fans in master and dining room area. Updated bathroom. Quiet location. POOL INCLUDED. Best Colfax Meadows location, close to Ventura boulevard, Tujunga Village, and CBS Radford studios. Minutes to freeways and all other Studio City and Burbank Studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4264 Troost Avenue have any available units?
4264 Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4264 Troost Avenue have?
Some of 4264 Troost Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4264 Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4264 Troost Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4264 Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4264 Troost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4264 Troost Avenue offer parking?
No, 4264 Troost Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4264 Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4264 Troost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4264 Troost Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4264 Troost Avenue has a pool.
Does 4264 Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4264 Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4264 Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4264 Troost Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College