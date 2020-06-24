4263 MOONCREST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Single story contemporary residence located on a cul-de-sac with exclusive tranquil setting. Residence is enclosed by lush trees on a large mostly flat 17,800 sq ft (appox) lot offering use of pool, spa and built-in BBQ. Wood floors primarily throughout home, with stone flooring in bathrooms, and recessed lighting with dimmers throughout. Large Master Suite boasts sliding glass doors leading to pool and backyard, impressive walk-in closet and updated Master Bath with spacious step-in shower. Modern kitchen proudly displays granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including wine fridge, which open up to a casual dining area. Enjoy the sleek double sided fireplace with crushed glass, which separates the living room from formal dining area. Lanai School.