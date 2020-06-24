All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4263 MOONCREST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4263 MOONCREST Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4263 MOONCREST Place

4263 Mooncrest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4263 Mooncrest Place, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Single story contemporary residence located on a cul-de-sac with exclusive tranquil setting. Residence is enclosed by lush trees on a large mostly flat 17,800 sq ft (appox) lot offering use of pool, spa and built-in BBQ. Wood floors primarily throughout home, with stone flooring in bathrooms, and recessed lighting with dimmers throughout. Large Master Suite boasts sliding glass doors leading to pool and backyard, impressive walk-in closet and updated Master Bath with spacious step-in shower. Modern kitchen proudly displays granite counters, stainless steel appliances, including wine fridge, which open up to a casual dining area. Enjoy the sleek double sided fireplace with crushed glass, which separates the living room from formal dining area. Lanai School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4263 MOONCREST Place have any available units?
4263 MOONCREST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4263 MOONCREST Place have?
Some of 4263 MOONCREST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4263 MOONCREST Place currently offering any rent specials?
4263 MOONCREST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4263 MOONCREST Place pet-friendly?
No, 4263 MOONCREST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4263 MOONCREST Place offer parking?
No, 4263 MOONCREST Place does not offer parking.
Does 4263 MOONCREST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4263 MOONCREST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4263 MOONCREST Place have a pool?
Yes, 4263 MOONCREST Place has a pool.
Does 4263 MOONCREST Place have accessible units?
No, 4263 MOONCREST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4263 MOONCREST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4263 MOONCREST Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College