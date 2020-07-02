426 S SEPULVEDA BLVD 213

Amenities
NOW SHOWING ~ BEAUTIFUL CONDO QUALITY 2-BEDROOM! - Property Id: 110584
Now showing. Beautiful 2-bedroom 2-bath, newly remodeled, washer/dryer inside!
- Gourmet granite kitchen
- Stainless steel appliances
- Convection oven
- Built-in microwave
- New cabinetry
- Wood flooring
- IN UNIT washer/ dryer
- Central A/C and heat
- Balcony
- Large closet spaces
- Fitness center on site
- Rooftop lounge with BBQ and views of the Getty
- Tranquil lobby lounge with fireplace
- Option for additional parking spaces
- Coded access building and garage
- Underground, gated 2 (tandem) parking spaces
- Next door to Media Services Cafe
Convenient to 405/10 freeways, UCLA, Federal Building, Westwood Village, Brentwood etc.
(Some photos are of a comparable unit...)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/110584p
Property Id 110584
(RLNE5213160)