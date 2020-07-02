All apartments in Los Angeles
426 S SEPULVEDA BLVD 213
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:41 PM

426 S SEPULVEDA BLVD 213

426 North Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

426 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
NOW SHOWING ~ BEAUTIFUL CONDO QUALITY 2-BEDROOM! - Property Id: 110584

Now showing. Beautiful 2-bedroom 2-bath, newly remodeled, washer/dryer inside!

- Gourmet granite kitchen
- Stainless steel appliances
- Convection oven
- Built-in microwave
- New cabinetry
- Wood flooring
- IN UNIT washer/ dryer
- Central A/C and heat
- Balcony
- Large closet spaces
- Fitness center on site
- Rooftop lounge with BBQ and views of the Getty
- Tranquil lobby lounge with fireplace
- Option for additional parking spaces
- Coded access building and garage
- Underground, gated 2 (tandem) parking spaces
- Next door to Media Services Cafe

Convenient to 405/10 freeways, UCLA, Federal Building, Westwood Village, Brentwood etc.

(Some photos are of a comparable unit...)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/110584p
Property Id 110584

(RLNE5213160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

