All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 425 North STANLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
425 North STANLEY Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

425 North STANLEY Avenue

425 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

425 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just Reduced! Located in a beautifully renovated 1920's complex, is this tastefully fully remodeled unit. No detail has been spared in this charming apartment home with an open floor plan, new wood floors, and gorgeous large windows inviting in ample natural light. The completely upgraded gourmet kitchen is ideal for entertaining and features gorgeous bright white cabinetry, center-island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are bright and both have modern en-suite bathrooms. Large laundry room inside the unit and a private 1 car garage. Only minutes from The Grove, Beverly Center and just steps from luxury shops and restaurants on Melrose and Fairfax Ave. Available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 North STANLEY Avenue have any available units?
425 North STANLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 North STANLEY Avenue have?
Some of 425 North STANLEY Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 North STANLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 North STANLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 North STANLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 North STANLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 425 North STANLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 425 North STANLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 425 North STANLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 North STANLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 North STANLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 425 North STANLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 425 North STANLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 North STANLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 North STANLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 North STANLEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College