425 North STANLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just Reduced! Located in a beautifully renovated 1920's complex, is this tastefully fully remodeled unit. No detail has been spared in this charming apartment home with an open floor plan, new wood floors, and gorgeous large windows inviting in ample natural light. The completely upgraded gourmet kitchen is ideal for entertaining and features gorgeous bright white cabinetry, center-island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are bright and both have modern en-suite bathrooms. Large laundry room inside the unit and a private 1 car garage. Only minutes from The Grove, Beverly Center and just steps from luxury shops and restaurants on Melrose and Fairfax Ave. Available for immediate occupancy!