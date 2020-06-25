All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

4247 Whitsett Unit #4

4247 Whitsett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4247 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Charming 2bed/2bath w/ additional bonus room for lease - Studio City - Charming, private gated upstairs unit of four-unit building located in this highly desirable location south of Moorpark Street in the heart of Studio City. 2bed/2bath with bonus room (laundry room, closet and potential living space, office or kids playroom/nursery).

The living room has an oversized inviting and cozy gas-burning fireplace, vaulted and beamed ceiling and beautiful casement-style noise abating windows overlooking lush green foliage. It is truly a unique and transportive setting. Even though this is a condo, it feels like a home. The unit is naturally light, has freshly installed floors throughout and recessed lighting. The roomy well-equipped kitchen with tile countertops opens to the separate formal dining room. Master bedroom is spacious - vaulted ceilings with skylight window. Two closets including a sizable walk-in closet. In-unit laundry inside the 3rd bedroom/bonus room which can be used for office or small kids room/nursery.

Located close to Ventura Boulevard shops and restaurants, Weddington Golf and Tennis, charming tree-lined streets and offering easy access to the Westside, freeways and nearby studios. Dixie Canyon school district.

Pets OK with pet deposit and pet rent.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2899024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 have any available units?
4247 Whitsett Unit #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 have?
Some of 4247 Whitsett Unit #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Whitsett Unit #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 offers parking.
Does 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 have a pool?
No, 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 have accessible units?
No, 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4247 Whitsett Unit #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

