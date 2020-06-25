4247 Whitsett Unit #4

Amenities

Charming 2bed/2bath w/ additional bonus room for lease - Studio City - Charming, private gated upstairs unit of four-unit building located in this highly desirable location south of Moorpark Street in the heart of Studio City. 2bed/2bath with bonus room (laundry room, closet and potential living space, office or kids playroom/nursery).



The living room has an oversized inviting and cozy gas-burning fireplace, vaulted and beamed ceiling and beautiful casement-style noise abating windows overlooking lush green foliage. It is truly a unique and transportive setting. Even though this is a condo, it feels like a home. The unit is naturally light, has freshly installed floors throughout and recessed lighting. The roomy well-equipped kitchen with tile countertops opens to the separate formal dining room. Master bedroom is spacious - vaulted ceilings with skylight window. Two closets including a sizable walk-in closet. In-unit laundry inside the 3rd bedroom/bonus room which can be used for office or small kids room/nursery.



Located close to Ventura Boulevard shops and restaurants, Weddington Golf and Tennis, charming tree-lined streets and offering easy access to the Westside, freeways and nearby studios. Dixie Canyon school district.



Pets OK with pet deposit and pet rent.



No Dogs Allowed



