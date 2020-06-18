All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · (949) 873-6581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
Welcome to 4240 Laurel Canyon Blvd. Unit #104, a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath luxury condominium located in one of the most desired areas of Studio City. Built in 2017, this unit is simply stunning, features include 9 ft ceilings, a wonderful open floor plan and thousands of dollars with of upgrades done by the original owner. The gourmet kitchen includes Cafe series appliances, refrigerator with built-in Keurig K-Cup system and Ceasarstone counters. Engineered wide plank oak floors throughout. The master bedroom is stunning with a huge walk-in closet and an amazing master bath with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. You'll find an additional generous sized bedroom with a second full bath, followed by lovely French doors opening up to your private patio. Other features include Milgard dual paned windows, a stackable full-size washer/dryer, custom window treatments and LED lighting throughout. This is an extremely quiet rear unit that feels brand new and was rarely used by the current owners. The secure building features a gym, meeting room, 4th-floor patio with BBQ and a lounge area. Basic cable/wifi is included in the monthly rent. There is a bike storage area and guest parking available. From this location, you are steps away from the shops and restaurants of Ventura Blvd, including the Studio City Farmers Market. Property is available for a 12 month lease but the owners will consider a shorter term (minimum 6 months) for a negotiated rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
