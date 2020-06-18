4240 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill bike storage guest parking internet access

Welcome to 4240 Laurel Canyon Blvd. Unit #104, a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath luxury condominium located in one of the most desired areas of Studio City. Built in 2017, this unit is simply stunning, features include 9 ft ceilings, a wonderful open floor plan and thousands of dollars with of upgrades done by the original owner. The gourmet kitchen includes Cafe series appliances, refrigerator with built-in Keurig K-Cup system and Ceasarstone counters. Engineered wide plank oak floors throughout. The master bedroom is stunning with a huge walk-in closet and an amazing master bath with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. You'll find an additional generous sized bedroom with a second full bath, followed by lovely French doors opening up to your private patio. Other features include Milgard dual paned windows, a stackable full-size washer/dryer, custom window treatments and LED lighting throughout. This is an extremely quiet rear unit that feels brand new and was rarely used by the current owners. The secure building features a gym, meeting room, 4th-floor patio with BBQ and a lounge area. Basic cable/wifi is included in the monthly rent. There is a bike storage area and guest parking available. From this location, you are steps away from the shops and restaurants of Ventura Blvd, including the Studio City Farmers Market. Property is available for a 12 month lease but the owners will consider a shorter term (minimum 6 months) for a negotiated rent.