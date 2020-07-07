4238 W Slauson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning media room microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Clean , bright centrally located one bedroom unit. Close to LAX, Beach, Marina Del Rey, Culver City, the forum. 5 miles from Downtown LA, and staples center/ Microsoft theatre. This one bedroom unit is part of a duplex. Private entrance. Quiet area.

Lovely patio where you can enjoy LA’s beautiful weather. Kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, microwave, stove and oven. Utensils, plates, pots etc. for your convenience. Iron, hair dryer also included. Plenty of closet space. Washer/dryer.

TV with WiFi.

Air conditioning/ fans and heater for your comfort.

Parking on premises and surrounding streets.

Traveling nurses/ professionals welcome!