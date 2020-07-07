All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:14 AM

4238 W Slauson Ave

4238 West Slauson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4238 West Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Clean , bright centrally located one bedroom unit. Close to LAX, Beach, Marina Del Rey, Culver City, the forum. 5 miles from Downtown LA, and staples center/ Microsoft theatre. This one bedroom unit is part of a duplex. Private entrance. Quiet area.
Lovely patio where you can enjoy LA’s beautiful weather. Kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, microwave, stove and oven. Utensils, plates, pots etc. for your convenience. Iron, hair dryer also included. Plenty of closet space. Washer/dryer.
TV with WiFi.
Air conditioning/ fans and heater for your comfort.
Parking on premises and surrounding streets.
Traveling nurses/ professionals welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 W Slauson Ave have any available units?
4238 W Slauson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 W Slauson Ave have?
Some of 4238 W Slauson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 W Slauson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4238 W Slauson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 W Slauson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4238 W Slauson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4238 W Slauson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4238 W Slauson Ave offers parking.
Does 4238 W Slauson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4238 W Slauson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 W Slauson Ave have a pool?
No, 4238 W Slauson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4238 W Slauson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4238 W Slauson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 W Slauson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 W Slauson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

