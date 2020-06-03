4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue

Amenities

You must view this stunning home for lease, remodeled to impress the most discerning occupant. Bordering Encino&Sherman Oaks in the coveted Lanai Rd Elementary School District. the house that has everything you need. Move in ready, close to freeways, shopping, entertainment, & restaurants. Perfectly located,nestled in a lovely community w/wide streets & mature trees, showing a beloved nghbrhd. Mid Century w/ new wd laminate floors , new granite counters & cabinets in baths &kitchen. The house has 3 lg bdrms, spacious lvg rm w/rm for a long dining tble & hutch, origl freplce, bright hall leading to bdrms w/open glass doors to bckyrd, bar area can dbl as offce spce, huge laundry rm, large cozy wd paneled den overlooking backyard w/huge inviting pool. Lrge enough for entertaining with rm for privacy. Newly painted and brand new light fixtures. 2 car garage. Parking is extremely easy with a lrg drveway to accmdate svrl cars & vehicles. This home is very easy to See.