All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:54 AM

4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue

4233 Sherman Oaks Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4233 Sherman Oaks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You must view this stunning home for lease, remodeled to impress the most discerning occupant. Bordering Encino&Sherman Oaks in the coveted Lanai Rd Elementary School District. the house that has everything you need. Move in ready, close to freeways, shopping, entertainment, & restaurants. Perfectly located,nestled in a lovely community w/wide streets & mature trees, showing a beloved nghbrhd. Mid Century w/ new wd laminate floors , new granite counters & cabinets in baths &kitchen. The house has 3 lg bdrms, spacious lvg rm w/rm for a long dining tble & hutch, origl freplce, bright hall leading to bdrms w/open glass doors to bckyrd, bar area can dbl as offce spce, huge laundry rm, large cozy wd paneled den overlooking backyard w/huge inviting pool. Lrge enough for entertaining with rm for privacy. Newly painted and brand new light fixtures. 2 car garage. Parking is extremely easy with a lrg drveway to accmdate svrl cars & vehicles. This home is very easy to See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue have any available units?
4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue have?
Some of 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue has a pool.
Does 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 SHERMAN OAKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College