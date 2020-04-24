423 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Incredible opportunity to lease a fully furnished, luxurious modern property in the Hancock Park area. This property was built in 2014 with high-quality finishes, built-in appliances, and many amenities. Landlord also made additional upgrades with an interior designer. Fully furnished and move-in ready. There are four upstairs bedrooms and one downstairs bedroom. One of the bedrooms upstairs has been converted into a gym with commercial grade exercise equipment. Lofty ceilings throughout the house give this home an open and airy feeling. Generously sized closets in all rooms make storage a breeze. There is a pool and spa with a luxurious wood deck for enjoying California weather. Also, this home is in close proximity to many restaurants and shops.