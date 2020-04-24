All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
423 South MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

423 South MANSFIELD Avenue

423 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

423 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Incredible opportunity to lease a fully furnished, luxurious modern property in the Hancock Park area. This property was built in 2014 with high-quality finishes, built-in appliances, and many amenities. Landlord also made additional upgrades with an interior designer. Fully furnished and move-in ready. There are four upstairs bedrooms and one downstairs bedroom. One of the bedrooms upstairs has been converted into a gym with commercial grade exercise equipment. Lofty ceilings throughout the house give this home an open and airy feeling. Generously sized closets in all rooms make storage a breeze. There is a pool and spa with a luxurious wood deck for enjoying California weather. Also, this home is in close proximity to many restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
423 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
423 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue has a pool.
Does 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 South MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College