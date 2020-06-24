All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue

4228 Sunnyslope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Sunnyslope Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated, light filled single family home (not a guesthouse or duplex) located on a lovely residential street. Utilities (Electricity, water, sewer and trash) are included. High beam ceilings & hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters and all new Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator, Gas stove & Oven, Dishwasher and built-in Microwave. New master bath with Caesar stone counters and separate built-in granite vanity. Large laundry room with side by side Washer and Dryer. Light and bright with Tons of closet space. Off street parking for 2-3 cars. New A/C units. Property is surrounded by lovely shade trees-Located a short distance to prime restaurants and shopping. This will not last long?..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue have any available units?
4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue have?
Some of 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 SUNNYSLOPE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
