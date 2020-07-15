4226 LEMP Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Stunning CAPE COD masterpiece located in Prime Studio City in the coveted neighborhood of COLFAX MEADOWS! 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom custom home with meticulous attention to detail and top of the line finishes. The Chef's Kitchen boasts high end Appliances and Quartz Countertops/Island opening to the spacious Family Room. This incredible home includes an Office,Home Theater, Walk-in Pantry, Butler's Pantry, Upstairs Laundry, High Ceilings,Maid's Quarters, Smart Home, Surround Sound, Security Cameras to name a few.The Master Retreat includes a spacious Vaulted Ceiling Suite with a Fireplace and Private Balcony, large Soak Tub and over-sized Master Closet. Enjoy you own Private Oasis with a Covered Patio & Fireplace, Heated Pool/Spa, Covered Pool-House Pavillon & Fireplace, Spacious Yard and a Built-in BBQ with a Fire-pit. 10,303sqft Lot size! Carpenter Ave School! Close to Tujunga Village with Aroma Cafe and Vitello's, and Ventura Blvd's 'Restaurant Row'. Also avail for sale at $4.5mil.