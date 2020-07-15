All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

4226 LEMP Avenue

4226 Lemp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Lemp Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Stunning CAPE COD masterpiece located in Prime Studio City in the coveted neighborhood of COLFAX MEADOWS! 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom custom home with meticulous attention to detail and top of the line finishes. The Chef's Kitchen boasts high end Appliances and Quartz Countertops/Island opening to the spacious Family Room. This incredible home includes an Office,Home Theater, Walk-in Pantry, Butler's Pantry, Upstairs Laundry, High Ceilings,Maid's Quarters, Smart Home, Surround Sound, Security Cameras to name a few.The Master Retreat includes a spacious Vaulted Ceiling Suite with a Fireplace and Private Balcony, large Soak Tub and over-sized Master Closet. Enjoy you own Private Oasis with a Covered Patio & Fireplace, Heated Pool/Spa, Covered Pool-House Pavillon & Fireplace, Spacious Yard and a Built-in BBQ with a Fire-pit. 10,303sqft Lot size! Carpenter Ave School! Close to Tujunga Village with Aroma Cafe and Vitello's, and Ventura Blvd's 'Restaurant Row'. Also avail for sale at $4.5mil.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 LEMP Avenue have any available units?
4226 LEMP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 LEMP Avenue have?
Some of 4226 LEMP Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 LEMP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4226 LEMP Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 LEMP Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4226 LEMP Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4226 LEMP Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4226 LEMP Avenue offers parking.
Does 4226 LEMP Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4226 LEMP Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 LEMP Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4226 LEMP Avenue has a pool.
Does 4226 LEMP Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4226 LEMP Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 LEMP Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 LEMP Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

