4225 Radford Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in prime Studio City location across from CBS Studios. Through the gated front entry, you walk into a private garden surrounded by mature trees and bushes. This home has been tastefully updated with a beautiful glass front door, recessed lighting, and hardwood engineered flooring. The home features a spacious living room with fireplace and windows looking out to the private garden. The kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances, block glass windows and plenty of storage space. There are two bedrooms and one bath with a bathtub and a separate shower on the first level. The loft bedroom has ample storage cabinets, massive closet space, and a large master bath with dual sinks and a skylight. The home also features an attached garage with direct access into the home.