Los Angeles, CA
4225 Radford Avenue
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

4225 Radford Avenue

4225 Radford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in prime Studio City location across from CBS Studios. Through the gated front entry, you walk into a private garden surrounded by mature trees and bushes. This home has been tastefully updated with a beautiful glass front door, recessed lighting, and hardwood engineered flooring. The home features a spacious living room with fireplace and windows looking out to the private garden. The kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances, block glass windows and plenty of storage space. There are two bedrooms and one bath with a bathtub and a separate shower on the first level. The loft bedroom has ample storage cabinets, massive closet space, and a large master bath with dual sinks and a skylight. The home also features an attached garage with direct access into the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Radford Avenue have any available units?
4225 Radford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Radford Avenue have?
Some of 4225 Radford Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Radford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Radford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Radford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Radford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4225 Radford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Radford Avenue offers parking.
Does 4225 Radford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Radford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Radford Avenue have a pool?
No, 4225 Radford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Radford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4225 Radford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Radford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Radford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

