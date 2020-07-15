All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4221 DON JOSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4221 DON JOSE Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

4221 DON JOSE Drive

4221 Don Jose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4221 Don Jose Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning jetliner views from Downtown LA to Hollywood Hills Sign to Beverly Hills. This custom built mid century modern home has been completely remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a family room. Sit fireside in the grand living room as you enjoy the breathtaking views and open floor plan concept. Living room has hand scraped walnut hardwood floors and built in maple wood cabinets. Cooks kitchen with black slate tile flooring, granite counter tops and abundant in maple wood cabinets await your gourmet cooked meals. 2 Bedrooms with glass closet doors, walnut hardwood floors and their own bathrooms with a variety of hand selected natural stone tile flooring and updated vanities. Master bedroom with gorgeous city view, hardwood floors, mirror closet doors and en suite bath. Master bath has hand selected natural stone tile flooring, separate walk in shower, soak tub and double vanity sinks. Wrap around porch with incredible views and park like back yard perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 DON JOSE Drive have any available units?
4221 DON JOSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 DON JOSE Drive have?
Some of 4221 DON JOSE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 DON JOSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4221 DON JOSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 DON JOSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4221 DON JOSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4221 DON JOSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4221 DON JOSE Drive offers parking.
Does 4221 DON JOSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 DON JOSE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 DON JOSE Drive have a pool?
No, 4221 DON JOSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4221 DON JOSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4221 DON JOSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 DON JOSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 DON JOSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden II Apartments
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College