4221 DON JOSE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning jetliner views from Downtown LA to Hollywood Hills Sign to Beverly Hills. This custom built mid century modern home has been completely remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a family room. Sit fireside in the grand living room as you enjoy the breathtaking views and open floor plan concept. Living room has hand scraped walnut hardwood floors and built in maple wood cabinets. Cooks kitchen with black slate tile flooring, granite counter tops and abundant in maple wood cabinets await your gourmet cooked meals. 2 Bedrooms with glass closet doors, walnut hardwood floors and their own bathrooms with a variety of hand selected natural stone tile flooring and updated vanities. Master bedroom with gorgeous city view, hardwood floors, mirror closet doors and en suite bath. Master bath has hand selected natural stone tile flooring, separate walk in shower, soak tub and double vanity sinks. Wrap around porch with incredible views and park like back yard perfect for entertaining!