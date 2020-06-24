4221 BECK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Exceptional, gated modern farmhouse, newly built on corner lot in desirable Colfax Meadows, Studio City-Carpenter School District. Featuring state of the art sound system,central vacuum system,temp controlled wine storage room,outside security cameras, white oak floors & Control 4 smart system. Cooks kitchen & Butler's Pantry w/ custom cabinetry, huge marble center island, counters that light up, pot filler above 6 burner stove, 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry & more. 4 bedrooms upstairs, and 5th bedroom or executive office downstairs. Custom media room is complete with automatic cinema style chairs, & a huge screen, all powered by a SONY projector for picture perfect evenings with family or a great screening room for your clients. Master suite has walk-in closet, freestanding tub & dual sink vanities. Family room opens to, large heated pool, spa & yard with fire pit, BBQ, & separate guest unit/ office/ playroom. Near Studios, Tujunga Village, Ventura Boulevard & the Westside.