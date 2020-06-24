All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

4221 BECK Avenue

4221 Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Beck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Exceptional, gated modern farmhouse, newly built on corner lot in desirable Colfax Meadows, Studio City-Carpenter School District. Featuring state of the art sound system,central vacuum system,temp controlled wine storage room,outside security cameras, white oak floors & Control 4 smart system. Cooks kitchen & Butler's Pantry w/ custom cabinetry, huge marble center island, counters that light up, pot filler above 6 burner stove, 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry & more. 4 bedrooms upstairs, and 5th bedroom or executive office downstairs. Custom media room is complete with automatic cinema style chairs, & a huge screen, all powered by a SONY projector for picture perfect evenings with family or a great screening room for your clients. Master suite has walk-in closet, freestanding tub & dual sink vanities. Family room opens to, large heated pool, spa & yard with fire pit, BBQ, & separate guest unit/ office/ playroom. Near Studios, Tujunga Village, Ventura Boulevard & the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 BECK Avenue have any available units?
4221 BECK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 BECK Avenue have?
Some of 4221 BECK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 BECK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4221 BECK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 BECK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4221 BECK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4221 BECK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4221 BECK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4221 BECK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 BECK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 BECK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4221 BECK Avenue has a pool.
Does 4221 BECK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4221 BECK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 BECK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 BECK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
