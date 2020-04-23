All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4219 Nogales Drive

4219 Nogales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Nogales Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Crisp curb appeal in the hills of Tarzana welcomes you with open arms. Step inside this light & bright interior into an entry with soaring ceilings. Distinctive travertine flooring, smooth ceilings & recessed lighting set the stage. Spacious Living room & formal dining area share the warmth of a beautiful fireplace. Stunning kitchen affords custom cabinetry, granite counters, exquisite tile back-splash & a stainless steel package of quality Thermador appliances. Downstairs bedroom & beautifully updated bath complete the lower level. Ascend the stairs adorned in rich hardwood leading the way to your private master suite offering a large cedar-lined walk-in, luxurious bath & spacious private balcony...an ideal platform to relax & soak in the sights of the rear grounds. Two additional bedrooms & huge full bath complete. Outside, a refreshing salt-water pool, conversation arena & grassy area all set amongst majestic trees, create a stellar environment for all to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Nogales Drive have any available units?
4219 Nogales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Nogales Drive have?
Some of 4219 Nogales Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Nogales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Nogales Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Nogales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Nogales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4219 Nogales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Nogales Drive does offer parking.
Does 4219 Nogales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Nogales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Nogales Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4219 Nogales Drive has a pool.
Does 4219 Nogales Drive have accessible units?
No, 4219 Nogales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Nogales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4219 Nogales Drive has units with dishwashers.
