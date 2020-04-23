4219 Nogales Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Crisp curb appeal in the hills of Tarzana welcomes you with open arms. Step inside this light & bright interior into an entry with soaring ceilings. Distinctive travertine flooring, smooth ceilings & recessed lighting set the stage. Spacious Living room & formal dining area share the warmth of a beautiful fireplace. Stunning kitchen affords custom cabinetry, granite counters, exquisite tile back-splash & a stainless steel package of quality Thermador appliances. Downstairs bedroom & beautifully updated bath complete the lower level. Ascend the stairs adorned in rich hardwood leading the way to your private master suite offering a large cedar-lined walk-in, luxurious bath & spacious private balcony...an ideal platform to relax & soak in the sights of the rear grounds. Two additional bedrooms & huge full bath complete. Outside, a refreshing salt-water pool, conversation arena & grassy area all set amongst majestic trees, create a stellar environment for all to enjoy.