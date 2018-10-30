4217 NEWDALE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Perched in the Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, on a quiet cul de sac this meticulously updated Spanish home is ready for you. This is an upper duplex with two entrances. Very private and secure. Features an open living/dining room and a front balcony with treetop views. The large, original windows have been stripped, painted and outfitted with new hardware and shades throughout. A bright kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and laundry. The bath has been completely remodeled with ceramic tiled walls, bathtub and shower, and enjoys a window as well. 2 good sized bedrooms look out over the back patio that is exclusively for the tenant. All the closets and cabinets have been reworked with new hardware too. The front entrance has a Ring system and there is a secure side entrance as well. Central A/C, pre-wired for cable/internet. One car garage with storage unit. Blue skies and green views from every room! This quiet neighborhood is in an excellent location, close to shops and restaurants