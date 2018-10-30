All apartments in Los Angeles
4217 NEWDALE Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

4217 NEWDALE Drive

4217 Newdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Newdale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Perched in the Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, on a quiet cul de sac this meticulously updated Spanish home is ready for you. This is an upper duplex with two entrances. Very private and secure. Features an open living/dining room and a front balcony with treetop views. The large, original windows have been stripped, painted and outfitted with new hardware and shades throughout. A bright kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and laundry. The bath has been completely remodeled with ceramic tiled walls, bathtub and shower, and enjoys a window as well. 2 good sized bedrooms look out over the back patio that is exclusively for the tenant. All the closets and cabinets have been reworked with new hardware too. The front entrance has a Ring system and there is a secure side entrance as well. Central A/C, pre-wired for cable/internet. One car garage with storage unit. Blue skies and green views from every room! This quiet neighborhood is in an excellent location, close to shops and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 NEWDALE Drive have any available units?
4217 NEWDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 NEWDALE Drive have?
Some of 4217 NEWDALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 NEWDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 NEWDALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 NEWDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4217 NEWDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4217 NEWDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4217 NEWDALE Drive offers parking.
Does 4217 NEWDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 NEWDALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 NEWDALE Drive have a pool?
No, 4217 NEWDALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4217 NEWDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4217 NEWDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 NEWDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 NEWDALE Drive has units with dishwashers.

