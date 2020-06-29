All apartments in Los Angeles
4216 Glenalbyn Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4216 Glenalbyn Dr

4216 Glenalbyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Glenalbyn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
FURNISHED MOROCCAN OASIS 1BR 1BA GORGEOUS! - Property Id: 201014

FURNISHED secluded haven in historic neighborhood; gated property with private entrance to this rear duplex apartment! Fresh from a complete remodel with custom saltillo tile throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with sleek modern amenities, including Whirlpool Duet washer-dryer, new dishwasher & refrigerator, oven & glass stovetop. Bedroom is large, 12'8" x 12'8" square, with large closet. Super-bright, extra-large living/dining room space is 25' x 15'. Experience the luxury of country living in the city: 50-foot trees, lush greenery & hummingbirds! Walking distance to the metro gold line; very close to ultra-hip Highland Park shopping district, Paseo Figueroa, Silver Lake, South Pasadena, Downtown LA and Eagle Rock. Owners pays all utilities & comes with free WI-FI. Ample on-street parking.

No pets, no smoking and no vaping, please.
Minimum 3-month lease with the possibility to extend.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201014
Property Id 201014

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Glenalbyn Dr have any available units?
4216 Glenalbyn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Glenalbyn Dr have?
Some of 4216 Glenalbyn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Glenalbyn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Glenalbyn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Glenalbyn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Glenalbyn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4216 Glenalbyn Dr offer parking?
No, 4216 Glenalbyn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4216 Glenalbyn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 Glenalbyn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Glenalbyn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4216 Glenalbyn Dr has a pool.
Does 4216 Glenalbyn Dr have accessible units?
No, 4216 Glenalbyn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Glenalbyn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Glenalbyn Dr has units with dishwashers.

