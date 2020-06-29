4216 Glenalbyn Dr

Amenities

FURNISHED MOROCCAN OASIS 1BR 1BA GORGEOUS!



FURNISHED secluded haven in historic neighborhood; gated property with private entrance to this rear duplex apartment! Fresh from a complete remodel with custom saltillo tile throughout. Fully equipped kitchen with sleek modern amenities, including Whirlpool Duet washer-dryer, new dishwasher & refrigerator, oven & glass stovetop. Bedroom is large, 12'8" x 12'8" square, with large closet. Super-bright, extra-large living/dining room space is 25' x 15'. Experience the luxury of country living in the city: 50-foot trees, lush greenery & hummingbirds! Walking distance to the metro gold line; very close to ultra-hip Highland Park shopping district, Paseo Figueroa, Silver Lake, South Pasadena, Downtown LA and Eagle Rock. Owners pays all utilities & comes with free WI-FI. Ample on-street parking.



No pets, no smoking and no vaping, please.

Minimum 3-month lease with the possibility to extend.

No Pets Allowed



