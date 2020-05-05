All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4210 W 58th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4210 W 58th Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

4210 W 58th Place

4210 West 58th Place · (323) 228-0239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET!
Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los
Angeles County. This property has gone through a full transformation and is ready for someone to call this place home. It
has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, both with shower and tubs. The well-appointed spacious kitchen features brand new stainless appliances, refrigerator (not included), stove (included) and dishwasher (included). Has a separated washer and dryer laundry area with a pantry closet next to the kitchen (washer and dryer machines not included). Beautiful water tolerant front yard that creates lots of privacy. Has ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout the house. Main bedroom has its own bathroom in suite with a jacuzzi and
all the bedroom closets have built in shelves to organize your personal items. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with newly tiled showers
and glass doors. Has central heat and new water heater. Landlord will consider pets with a security deposit. Parking is available on the street and in the driveway. Main entry is at the front and the mailbox is located at the front porch. Tenants pay for utilities and landlord pays for water. The house has a beautiful back yard with entertainment area, deck, barbecue and mud oven. The house is also equipped with a water softening system.
Landlord live in the back house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 W 58th Place have any available units?
4210 W 58th Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 W 58th Place have?
Some of 4210 W 58th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 W 58th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4210 W 58th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 W 58th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 W 58th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4210 W 58th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4210 W 58th Place does offer parking.
Does 4210 W 58th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 W 58th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 W 58th Place have a pool?
No, 4210 W 58th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4210 W 58th Place have accessible units?
No, 4210 W 58th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 W 58th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 W 58th Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4210 W 58th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity