4210 W 58th Place

NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET!

Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los

Angeles County. This property has gone through a full transformation and is ready for someone to call this place home. It

has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, both with shower and tubs. The well-appointed spacious kitchen features brand new stainless appliances, refrigerator (not included), stove (included) and dishwasher (included). Has a separated washer and dryer laundry area with a pantry closet next to the kitchen (washer and dryer machines not included). Beautiful water tolerant front yard that creates lots of privacy. Has ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout the house. Main bedroom has its own bathroom in suite with a jacuzzi and

all the bedroom closets have built in shelves to organize your personal items. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with newly tiled showers

and glass doors. Has central heat and new water heater. Landlord will consider pets with a security deposit. Parking is available on the street and in the driveway. Main entry is at the front and the mailbox is located at the front porch. Tenants pay for utilities and landlord pays for water. The house has a beautiful back yard with entertainment area, deck, barbecue and mud oven. The house is also equipped with a water softening system.

Landlord live in the back house.