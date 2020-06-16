4210 Via Arbolada

Amenities

Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with fabulous views in this prestigious condominium complex. Features include a spacious living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, central A/C & heat, HDTV Cable ready, and 2 tandem parking spaces. The unit has a cozy fireplace, high ceilings and inside laundry. HOA amenities includes the well maintained resort style swimming pool, spa, expansive sun deck and garden area. Located close to downtown Los Angeles, Old Town Pasadena, Cal-State L.A. University, USC Health Science Campus and Medical Facilities. Easy access to freeway and Metro Transit services.



Please submit application with credit report (within 1 month), copies of bank statements (2 mos), copies of paycheck (2 mos), copy of your driver license to Legal8@aol.com. Please contact Aleatha Tipton at (818) 915-3942 if you have questions. Thank you