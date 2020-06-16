All apartments in Los Angeles
4210 Via Arbolada

4210 Via Arbolada · (818) 915-3942
Location

4210 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with fabulous views in this prestigious condominium complex. Features include a spacious living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, central A/C & heat, HDTV Cable ready, and 2 tandem parking spaces. The unit has a cozy fireplace, high ceilings and inside laundry. HOA amenities includes the well maintained resort style swimming pool, spa, expansive sun deck and garden area. Located close to downtown Los Angeles, Old Town Pasadena, Cal-State L.A. University, USC Health Science Campus and Medical Facilities. Easy access to freeway and Metro Transit services.

Please submit application with credit report (within 1 month), copies of bank statements (2 mos), copies of paycheck (2 mos), copy of your driver license to Legal8@aol.com. Please contact Aleatha Tipton at (818) 915-3942 if you have questions. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

