All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 419 OCEAN FRONT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
419 OCEAN FRONT
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:06 PM

419 OCEAN FRONT

419 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

419 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Superb Beach-front Architectural Gem - Clean, modern lines and the only open air living room on the block, set this property apart. A bright, gourmet kitchen and dining area give way to an incredible living room with floor-to-ceiling windows (including the central window which opens to the ocean air!). A naturally lit walkway leads to a den, 2 bedrooms, side-by-side laundry and a large full bathroom with a steam shower. Step up to the top floor master bedroom with private patio and walk in closet. A bonus art-studio/guest room with shower and powder room awaits beyond the patio as you make your way to the gorgeous ocean views from the roof terrace. Great features include an outdoor shower with artwork/mural by Venice Artist Isabella Gorilla, Media/theater room, 2 roof terraces with ocean views, inside parking for 3 medium size cars, direct access to the beach & ADT security! Close to Gjusta cafe, Waterfront, Moon Juice and more! Available short term ONLY from April - August 2019 only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
419 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 419 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
419 OCEAN FRONT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 419 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 419 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 419 OCEAN FRONT offers parking.
Does 419 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 OCEAN FRONT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 419 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 419 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 419 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 419 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 OCEAN FRONT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College