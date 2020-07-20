419 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Superb Beach-front Architectural Gem - Clean, modern lines and the only open air living room on the block, set this property apart. A bright, gourmet kitchen and dining area give way to an incredible living room with floor-to-ceiling windows (including the central window which opens to the ocean air!). A naturally lit walkway leads to a den, 2 bedrooms, side-by-side laundry and a large full bathroom with a steam shower. Step up to the top floor master bedroom with private patio and walk in closet. A bonus art-studio/guest room with shower and powder room awaits beyond the patio as you make your way to the gorgeous ocean views from the roof terrace. Great features include an outdoor shower with artwork/mural by Venice Artist Isabella Gorilla, Media/theater room, 2 roof terraces with ocean views, inside parking for 3 medium size cars, direct access to the beach & ADT security! Close to Gjusta cafe, Waterfront, Moon Juice and more! Available short term ONLY from April - August 2019 only!