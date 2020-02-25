419 N Coronado St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1BD/ 1BA in trendy Echo Park! - Property Id: 278388



Bright, Modern, Renovated, 1BD/ 1BA in trendy Echo Park: MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1 MONTH FREE - schedule your virtual or in-person showing today!



This neighborhood has become the newest "hot spot" in L.A., Echo Park, has many cool nightspots, eateries (lots of vegetarian/vegan options), a newly restored lake with paddle boats, hiking trails, and close proximity to Downtown, freeways, and public transit.



Secured building with gated parking. Equipped with all NEW state of the art appliances including dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, in-unit washer and dryer, beautiful laminate wood flooring, central air and heat. Custom designed cabinets, quartz counters and recessed lighting. Enclosed pet-friendly outdoor yard space.



DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Pricing & availability are subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278388

Property Id 278388



(RLNE5846802)