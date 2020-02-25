All apartments in Los Angeles
419 N Coronado St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

419 N Coronado St

419 Coronado Street · (424) 644-7115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1BD/ 1BA in trendy Echo Park! - Property Id: 278388

Bright, Modern, Renovated, 1BD/ 1BA in trendy Echo Park: MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1 MONTH FREE - schedule your virtual or in-person showing today!

This neighborhood has become the newest "hot spot" in L.A., Echo Park, has many cool nightspots, eateries (lots of vegetarian/vegan options), a newly restored lake with paddle boats, hiking trails, and close proximity to Downtown, freeways, and public transit.

Secured building with gated parking. Equipped with all NEW state of the art appliances including dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, in-unit washer and dryer, beautiful laminate wood flooring, central air and heat. Custom designed cabinets, quartz counters and recessed lighting. Enclosed pet-friendly outdoor yard space.

DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Pricing & availability are subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278388
Property Id 278388

(RLNE5846802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N Coronado St have any available units?
419 N Coronado St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 N Coronado St have?
Some of 419 N Coronado St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N Coronado St currently offering any rent specials?
419 N Coronado St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N Coronado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N Coronado St is pet friendly.
Does 419 N Coronado St offer parking?
Yes, 419 N Coronado St does offer parking.
Does 419 N Coronado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 N Coronado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N Coronado St have a pool?
No, 419 N Coronado St does not have a pool.
Does 419 N Coronado St have accessible units?
No, 419 N Coronado St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N Coronado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 N Coronado St has units with dishwashers.
