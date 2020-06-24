All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4188 DIVISION Street

4188 N Division St · No Longer Available
Location

4188 N Division St, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Welcome to Mount Washington. This updated traditional 4 bedroom 2~ bath home in Mount Washington Elementary School district is a great place to call home with a classic floor and room to grow. The large front porch/courtyard welcomes you to enter into the oversized living room. Off the living room, a formal dining room separates the remodeled kitchen featuring white cabinets, dark grey quartz counter tops, new flooring, and a breakfast area. Two ample sized bedrooms flank a vintage tiled bathroom with separate tub and shower. The third bedroom with ~ bath opens to the fenced-in landscaped back yard with patio space and flat grassy area to relax, play or let the dog roam. Two car garage with high ceilings and built-in storage accesses directly to an interior staircase leading to the main living area. Also on the lower floor, the 4th bedroom with private ~ bath great for a guest room, home office, design/art or yoga studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4188 DIVISION Street have any available units?
4188 DIVISION Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4188 DIVISION Street have?
Some of 4188 DIVISION Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4188 DIVISION Street currently offering any rent specials?
4188 DIVISION Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4188 DIVISION Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4188 DIVISION Street is pet friendly.
Does 4188 DIVISION Street offer parking?
Yes, 4188 DIVISION Street offers parking.
Does 4188 DIVISION Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4188 DIVISION Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4188 DIVISION Street have a pool?
No, 4188 DIVISION Street does not have a pool.
Does 4188 DIVISION Street have accessible units?
No, 4188 DIVISION Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4188 DIVISION Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4188 DIVISION Street has units with dishwashers.
