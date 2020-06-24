4188 DIVISION Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Welcome to Mount Washington. This updated traditional 4 bedroom 2~ bath home in Mount Washington Elementary School district is a great place to call home with a classic floor and room to grow. The large front porch/courtyard welcomes you to enter into the oversized living room. Off the living room, a formal dining room separates the remodeled kitchen featuring white cabinets, dark grey quartz counter tops, new flooring, and a breakfast area. Two ample sized bedrooms flank a vintage tiled bathroom with separate tub and shower. The third bedroom with ~ bath opens to the fenced-in landscaped back yard with patio space and flat grassy area to relax, play or let the dog roam. Two car garage with high ceilings and built-in storage accesses directly to an interior staircase leading to the main living area. Also on the lower floor, the 4th bedroom with private ~ bath great for a guest room, home office, design/art or yoga studio.