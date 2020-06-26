4184 Knobhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful Spanish style home is divided into two separate living spaces. The first floor is about approximately 550 -600 Sq.ft. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, open floor plan facing the living room. It has concrete flooring throughout and wooded ceiling in the bathroom and part of the bedroom, giving it an industrial look. It features one bedroom and one bath that has been completely remodeled. Washer and dryer included inside the bathroom. This lease won't last long!!!