Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

4184 Knobhill Drive

4184 Knobhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4184 Knobhill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful Spanish style home is divided into two separate living spaces. The first floor is about approximately 550 -600 Sq.ft. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, open floor plan facing the living room. It has concrete flooring throughout and wooded ceiling in the bathroom and part of the bedroom, giving it an industrial look. It features one bedroom and one bath that has been completely remodeled. Washer and dryer included inside the bathroom. This lease won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4184 Knobhill Drive have any available units?
4184 Knobhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4184 Knobhill Drive have?
Some of 4184 Knobhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4184 Knobhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4184 Knobhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4184 Knobhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4184 Knobhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4184 Knobhill Drive offer parking?
No, 4184 Knobhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4184 Knobhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4184 Knobhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4184 Knobhill Drive have a pool?
No, 4184 Knobhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4184 Knobhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4184 Knobhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4184 Knobhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4184 Knobhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
