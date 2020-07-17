All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

4180 WILSHIRE

4180 Wilshire Blvd · (213) 272-2202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4180 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$4,399

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Park Mile Villas offers attractive three-bedroom plus den condominiums which boast two-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious floor plans and generous private balconies. Meticulously executed living spaces featuring the height of contemporary interior design. High-gloss Italian cabinetry, hardwood floors, chic custom-designed tiling, contemporary designer vanity lights in the bathroom and top of the line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This unit is very special one with great view and four panel windows installed every window in the unit. https://youtu.be/Xa42joTyR4E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4180 WILSHIRE have any available units?
4180 WILSHIRE has a unit available for $4,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4180 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
4180 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4180 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE offer parking?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE does not offer parking.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4180 WILSHIRE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4180 WILSHIRE does not have units with air conditioning.
