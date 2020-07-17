4180 WILSHIRE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Park Mile Villas offers attractive three-bedroom plus den condominiums which boast two-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious floor plans and generous private balconies. Meticulously executed living spaces featuring the height of contemporary interior design. High-gloss Italian cabinetry, hardwood floors, chic custom-designed tiling, contemporary designer vanity lights in the bathroom and top of the line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This unit is very special one with great view and four panel windows installed every window in the unit. https://youtu.be/Xa42joTyR4E