4170 Sunnyslope Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 20's Cottage with an Amazing Backyard - Amazing Backyard. Beautiful Cottage feel in the middle of the busy city. One's own wonderful private getaway. Wonderful Charming Vintage Cottage - lots of original details, huge lot, South of Ventura Blvd, walking distance to all. Private, lushly landscaped yard. The 1928 vintage cottage was built by film star Van Johnson for his mother. High Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room with a Fireplace, Hardwood Flooring Downstairs, New Carpet Upstairs, Fire Pit Outside, Deck/Patio, New Vintage Stove/Oven, Breakfast Nook, Long Driveway, Two Car Garage, Washer/Dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3873230)