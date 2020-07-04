All apartments in Los Angeles
4170 Sunnyslope Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4170 Sunnyslope Ave

4170 Sunnyslope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4170 Sunnyslope Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 20's Cottage with an Amazing Backyard - Amazing Backyard. Beautiful Cottage feel in the middle of the busy city. One's own wonderful private getaway. Wonderful Charming Vintage Cottage - lots of original details, huge lot, South of Ventura Blvd, walking distance to all. Private, lushly landscaped yard. The 1928 vintage cottage was built by film star Van Johnson for his mother. High Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room with a Fireplace, Hardwood Flooring Downstairs, New Carpet Upstairs, Fire Pit Outside, Deck/Patio, New Vintage Stove/Oven, Breakfast Nook, Long Driveway, Two Car Garage, Washer/Dryer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3873230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 Sunnyslope Ave have any available units?
4170 Sunnyslope Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4170 Sunnyslope Ave have?
Some of 4170 Sunnyslope Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 Sunnyslope Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4170 Sunnyslope Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 Sunnyslope Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4170 Sunnyslope Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4170 Sunnyslope Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4170 Sunnyslope Ave offers parking.
Does 4170 Sunnyslope Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4170 Sunnyslope Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Sunnyslope Ave have a pool?
No, 4170 Sunnyslope Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4170 Sunnyslope Ave have accessible units?
No, 4170 Sunnyslope Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Sunnyslope Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4170 Sunnyslope Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

