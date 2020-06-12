417 N Orlando Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Exceptional design!! Two story modern home. Great central location, close to many major attractions, such as the Grove, Beverly Center, Farmers Market and high end boutiques on Melrose. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 designer bathrooms, high ceilings, endless edge pool and spa, and 2 car attached garage. This home includes expansive living and dining room with walls of glass. Sliding pocket doors opening from the open streamlined kitchen and living room create the perfect indoor/outdoor living. A must see!!