All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 417 N Orlando Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
417 N Orlando Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

417 N Orlando Avenue

417 North Orlando Avenue · (661) 361-5271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

417 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exceptional design!! Two story modern home. Great central location, close to many major attractions, such as the Grove, Beverly Center, Farmers Market and high end boutiques on Melrose. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 designer bathrooms, high ceilings, endless edge pool and spa, and 2 car attached garage. This home includes expansive living and dining room with walls of glass. Sliding pocket doors opening from the open streamlined kitchen and living room create the perfect indoor/outdoor living. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 N Orlando Avenue have any available units?
417 N Orlando Avenue has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 N Orlando Avenue have?
Some of 417 N Orlando Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 N Orlando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 N Orlando Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 N Orlando Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 417 N Orlando Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 417 N Orlando Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 N Orlando Avenue does offer parking.
Does 417 N Orlando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 N Orlando Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 N Orlando Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 417 N Orlando Avenue has a pool.
Does 417 N Orlando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 N Orlando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 N Orlando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 N Orlando Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 417 N Orlando Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity