4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Pleasantly unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the Congress West neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The cozy and bright interior features hardwood flooring, carpeted flooring in the bedroom, big slider windows and sliding glass doors, and T.V. (if furnished). Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and microwave. A vanity sink cabinet and a shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel furnished its clean bathroom. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with central heating. The exterior has a patio. It comes with 1 assigned parking spot (#2) and off-street parking.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets (must be less than 50 lbs.) are allowed with a $300 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though.



Renter pays electricity (L.A. Dept. of Water and Power), internet (ATT and Spectrum), and gas (Socal) whereas the landlord will handle the trash and water (L.A. Dept. of Water and Power).



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area, and Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area.



Bus lines:

Crenshaw DASH Crenshaw Counterclockwise - 0.2 mile

Crenshaw DASH Crenshaw Clockwise - 0.2 mile

102 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

105 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.0 mile



