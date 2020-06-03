All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2

4160 Hillcrest Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4160 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasantly unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the Congress West neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The cozy and bright interior features hardwood flooring, carpeted flooring in the bedroom, big slider windows and sliding glass doors, and T.V. (if furnished). Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and microwave. A vanity sink cabinet and a shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panel furnished its clean bathroom. A shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with central heating. The exterior has a patio. It comes with 1 assigned parking spot (#2) and off-street parking.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets (must be less than 50 lbs.) are allowed with a $300 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though.

Renter pays electricity (L.A. Dept. of Water and Power), internet (ATT and Spectrum), and gas (Socal) whereas the landlord will handle the trash and water (L.A. Dept. of Water and Power).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area, and Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area.

Bus lines:
Crenshaw DASH Crenshaw Counterclockwise - 0.2 mile
Crenshaw DASH Crenshaw Clockwise - 0.2 mile
102 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
105 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.0 mile

(RLNE5764769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 have any available units?
4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 have?
Some of 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 does offer parking.
Does 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4160 Hillcrest Dr Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
5356 Lexington Ave
5356 Lexington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College