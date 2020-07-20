Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4154 Alla Road Available 08/01/19 Furnished 2bed cottage 2car garage, lush gardens Marina del Rey - Private, gated Spanish cottage with lush tropical gardens in the middle of Silicon Beach. This home has Saltillo tiles, arched entryway, is move-in ready. Three intimate Zen garden areas perfect for conversation, meditation and dining al fresco, enclosed by 8 ft plus of bamboo and hedges, to create a private magical space. Living/dining room is filled with light and direct views of the garden. Small den or office off the living/dining room. Kitchen has recently been updated with new stainless-steel dishwasher and granite counters. The house has two bedrooms and one and one half baths. Main bathroom has walk-in shower designed with rock tiling and a contemporary stand-up vanity. The pice de rsistance is the gardens on this property. Back patio is surrounded by plants and a flagstone area for dining, BBQ and lounging, find surprises in every corner of this paradise! Easy Access to major freeways, or bike or electric scooter to beach. Property near Abbott Kinney, restaurants, The Market Place and shopping. There is a 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Available furnished or unfurnished! Please note furnishings are different than pictured but in excellent condition.



