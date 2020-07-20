All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4154 Alla Road

4154 Alla Road · No Longer Available
Location

4154 Alla Road, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

4154 Alla Road Available 08/01/19 Furnished 2bed cottage 2car garage, lush gardens Marina del Rey - Private, gated Spanish cottage with lush tropical gardens in the middle of Silicon Beach. This home has Saltillo tiles, arched entryway, is move-in ready. Three intimate Zen garden areas perfect for conversation, meditation and dining al fresco, enclosed by 8 ft plus of bamboo and hedges, to create a private magical space. Living/dining room is filled with light and direct views of the garden. Small den or office off the living/dining room. Kitchen has recently been updated with new stainless-steel dishwasher and granite counters. The house has two bedrooms and one and one half baths. Main bathroom has walk-in shower designed with rock tiling and a contemporary stand-up vanity. The pice de rsistance is the gardens on this property. Back patio is surrounded by plants and a flagstone area for dining, BBQ and lounging, find surprises in every corner of this paradise! Easy Access to major freeways, or bike or electric scooter to beach. Property near Abbott Kinney, restaurants, The Market Place and shopping. There is a 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Available furnished or unfurnished! Please note furnishings are different than pictured but in excellent condition.

(RLNE4983566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 Alla Road have any available units?
4154 Alla Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4154 Alla Road have?
Some of 4154 Alla Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 Alla Road currently offering any rent specials?
4154 Alla Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 Alla Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4154 Alla Road is pet friendly.
Does 4154 Alla Road offer parking?
Yes, 4154 Alla Road offers parking.
Does 4154 Alla Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4154 Alla Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 Alla Road have a pool?
No, 4154 Alla Road does not have a pool.
Does 4154 Alla Road have accessible units?
No, 4154 Alla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 Alla Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4154 Alla Road has units with dishwashers.
