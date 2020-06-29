Amenities
4151 Terraza Drive Available 10/01/19 Highly desirable Baldwin Hills 4bedroom home!! 2650sq ft Beautiful in/out! - This Baldwin Hills home is a rare find! Located at top of the hill for quiet and privacy.
Formal living room with rock fireplace, plantation shutters, wood floors and built-in bookshelves.
Two dining areas--one a formal dining room and a large open dining area just off the kitchen. Spacious family room with french doors that lead to a lush landscaped yard. Extremely private backyard that also has a patio.
Updated and open kitchen with five burner chef's range, recessed lighting, new counter tops and modern lighting.
Three bedrooms downstairs with a very private large loft bedroom upstairs...Master suite with walk-in closet and french doors that lead to the backyard. Master has rain shower and gorgeous use of tile.
This home also offers:
**Separate laundry room
**Attached two car garage
**gardener included in lease price
**Fabulous location and neighborhood
**lots of interior storage
**Central Heat
**Wood floors
Text/Email preferred Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465
Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365 LICENSE NUMBER
