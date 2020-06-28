4146 1/2 Baywood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Atwater Village, this gated home has been updated and maintained with care. Off the covered front porch, French doors open to the main living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in-breakfast area and beautiful wood cabinets. The spacious master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and space for an office, sitting area, or dressing room. The additional two bedrooms have built-in closets and are located just outside a bathroom with a nice tub for bathing. Enjoy the private backyard withbeautiful tall hedges creating a sense of seclusion. A portion of the garage has been converted to a bonus room, perfect for use as a creative space or office. Parking includes exclusive use of the garage and driveway beyond your gate. This home shares a lot with one other home.