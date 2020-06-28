All apartments in Los Angeles
4146 1/2 Baywood Street
4146 1/2 Baywood Street

4146 1/2 Baywood St · No Longer Available
Location

4146 1/2 Baywood St, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Atwater Village, this gated home has been updated and maintained with care. Off the covered front porch, French doors open to the main living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in-breakfast area and beautiful wood cabinets. The spacious master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and space for an office, sitting area, or dressing room. The additional two bedrooms have built-in closets and are located just outside a bathroom with a nice tub for bathing. Enjoy the private backyard withbeautiful tall hedges creating a sense of seclusion. A portion of the garage has been converted to a bonus room, perfect for use as a creative space or office. Parking includes exclusive use of the garage and driveway beyond your gate. This home shares a lot with one other home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4146 1/2 Baywood Street have any available units?
4146 1/2 Baywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4146 1/2 Baywood Street have?
Some of 4146 1/2 Baywood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4146 1/2 Baywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4146 1/2 Baywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 1/2 Baywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 4146 1/2 Baywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4146 1/2 Baywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 4146 1/2 Baywood Street offers parking.
Does 4146 1/2 Baywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4146 1/2 Baywood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 1/2 Baywood Street have a pool?
No, 4146 1/2 Baywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 4146 1/2 Baywood Street have accessible units?
No, 4146 1/2 Baywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 1/2 Baywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4146 1/2 Baywood Street has units with dishwashers.

