4141 Via Marisol

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Monterey Hills 2 Bd 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 132851



This is a spacious 2 bed & 2 bath condo with a fireplace in the living room, with new kitchen, bathroom, new carpet, new paint, end unit, private balcony, walk-in closet in master bedroom, tranquil setting, subterranean parking with 2 spaces, gated community with center courtyard, amenities include swimming pool, spa, tennis court and walking trails with lots of tree.

