4141 Via Marisol

Amenities
Monterey Hills 2 Bd 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 132851
This is a spacious 2 bed & 2 bath condo with a fireplace in the living room, with new kitchen, bathroom, new carpet, new paint, end unit, private balcony, walk-in closet in master bedroom, tranquil setting, subterranean parking with 2 spaces, gated community with center courtyard, amenities include swimming pool, spa, tennis court and walking trails with lots of tree.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132851
Property Id 132851
(RLNE4979967)