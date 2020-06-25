All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

4140 Bellingham Avenue

Location

4140 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 1 bed 1 bath residence for lease located in the heart of Studio City’s Footbridge Square. Close proximity to the studios, restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd gated spacious driveway that can fit up to 2 cars . Large relaxing patio that oversees a pristine manicured garden. Living room with gas powered fireplace and Spacious bedroom with considerable closet space . Bathroom with shower tub combo located in the bedroom . Tiled counter top kitchen with an eating area that has french doors leading to porch . Washer and Dryer in utility room .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Bellingham Avenue have any available units?
4140 Bellingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4140 Bellingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Bellingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Bellingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Bellingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4140 Bellingham Avenue offer parking?
No, 4140 Bellingham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4140 Bellingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 Bellingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Bellingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 4140 Bellingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Bellingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4140 Bellingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Bellingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 Bellingham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 Bellingham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4140 Bellingham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

