414 S Avenue 56

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for Lease, This Charming California Bungalow is located just blocks from Figueroa Ave. in Highland Park with easy access to the 110 freeway, Metro Gold Line, DTLA and Pasadena. The home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Living room, Family Room and Kitchen which includes newer Stainless steel appliances. The 2 car Garage has wall to wall storage for your convenience. The home also features an electrical gate for your security and space to park up to 5 cars including a charge outlet to connect your electrical vehicle. This Home is Pet friendly for the animal lover. The backyard offers a low maintenance outdoor space with a patio that is perfect for hosting summer barbecues. Welcome Home!