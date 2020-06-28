All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 414 S Avenue 56.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
414 S Avenue 56
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:00 AM

414 S Avenue 56

414 South Avenue 56 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

414 South Avenue 56, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for Lease, This Charming California Bungalow is located just blocks from Figueroa Ave. in Highland Park with easy access to the 110 freeway, Metro Gold Line, DTLA and Pasadena. The home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Living room, Family Room and Kitchen which includes newer Stainless steel appliances. The 2 car Garage has wall to wall storage for your convenience. The home also features an electrical gate for your security and space to park up to 5 cars including a charge outlet to connect your electrical vehicle. This Home is Pet friendly for the animal lover. The backyard offers a low maintenance outdoor space with a patio that is perfect for hosting summer barbecues. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 S Avenue 56 have any available units?
414 S Avenue 56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 S Avenue 56 have?
Some of 414 S Avenue 56's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 S Avenue 56 currently offering any rent specials?
414 S Avenue 56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 S Avenue 56 pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 S Avenue 56 is pet friendly.
Does 414 S Avenue 56 offer parking?
Yes, 414 S Avenue 56 offers parking.
Does 414 S Avenue 56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 S Avenue 56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 S Avenue 56 have a pool?
No, 414 S Avenue 56 does not have a pool.
Does 414 S Avenue 56 have accessible units?
No, 414 S Avenue 56 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 S Avenue 56 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 S Avenue 56 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College