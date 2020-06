Amenities

This lovely home in Lincoln Heights features amazing views of the city. Completely remodeled with new flooring, new lighting, paint and new windows. Kitchen comes with a fridge and brand new sink with cabinets. Full bathroom with shower and bathtub. Laundry hook ups to be installed in basement. Great location for anyone that loves quietness and privacy, but at the same time, centrally located within few miles of CalState, Downtown, Chinatown and Pasadena.