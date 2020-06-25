4126 Berenice Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Montecito Heights Home - This cozy home is situated on an elevated lot overlooking the Montecito Heights neighborhood. Fabulous views of Downtown Los Angeles and Montecito Heights areas. Inside the home you'll find hardwood flooring. The kitchen also features granite counters and efficient appliances.



This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home has been remodeled with a spacious backyard and a one car garage.



The house is near a train station and other public transportation. Great area for hiking or biking.



(RLNE3798801)