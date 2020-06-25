All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4126 Berenice Place
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

4126 Berenice Place

4126 Berenice Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Berenice Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Montecito Heights Home - This cozy home is situated on an elevated lot overlooking the Montecito Heights neighborhood. Fabulous views of Downtown Los Angeles and Montecito Heights areas. Inside the home you'll find hardwood flooring. The kitchen also features granite counters and efficient appliances.

This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home has been remodeled with a spacious backyard and a one car garage.

The house is near a train station and other public transportation. Great area for hiking or biking.

(RLNE3798801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Berenice Place have any available units?
4126 Berenice Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Berenice Place have?
Some of 4126 Berenice Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Berenice Place currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Berenice Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Berenice Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 Berenice Place is pet friendly.
Does 4126 Berenice Place offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Berenice Place offers parking.
Does 4126 Berenice Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Berenice Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Berenice Place have a pool?
No, 4126 Berenice Place does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Berenice Place have accessible units?
No, 4126 Berenice Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Berenice Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Berenice Place does not have units with dishwashers.
