4126 Berenice Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Arroyo Seco
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Montecito Heights Home - This cozy home is situated on an elevated lot overlooking the Montecito Heights neighborhood. Fabulous views of Downtown Los Angeles and Montecito Heights areas. Inside the home you'll find hardwood flooring. The kitchen also features granite counters and efficient appliances.
This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home has been remodeled with a spacious backyard and a one car garage.
The house is near a train station and other public transportation. Great area for hiking or biking.
(RLNE3798801)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4126 Berenice Place have any available units?
4126 Berenice Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.