4121 TIVOLI Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking media room

Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath gem with detached recreation room (or private office) built in 1936 has been completely renovated to maintain its original character plus has all the modern conveniences of a well-designed home with a thoughtful open floor plan. Ideally located on a quiet, sunny residential street in the highly desirable, Del Rey neighborhood, just minutes from Venice, Culver City, Playa Vista, Silicon Beach. Walking distance to Marina Marketplace, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, Equinox gym. Features include a smooth stucco exterior, neutral tones, all updated appliances, W/D, windows, plumbing and fixtures, wood floors, and Silestone counters. A spacious patio connects the house to a lushly landscaped garden backyard with Tuscan olive trees. Covered parking spaces for 2 cars. This one-of-a-kind property has a great vibe with an open design and the character of old California, basking in the sunshine.