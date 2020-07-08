All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4121 TIVOLI Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4121 TIVOLI Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

4121 TIVOLI Avenue

4121 Tivoli Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4121 Tivoli Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
media room
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath gem with detached recreation room (or private office) built in 1936 has been completely renovated to maintain its original character plus has all the modern conveniences of a well-designed home with a thoughtful open floor plan. Ideally located on a quiet, sunny residential street in the highly desirable, Del Rey neighborhood, just minutes from Venice, Culver City, Playa Vista, Silicon Beach. Walking distance to Marina Marketplace, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, Equinox gym. Features include a smooth stucco exterior, neutral tones, all updated appliances, W/D, windows, plumbing and fixtures, wood floors, and Silestone counters. A spacious patio connects the house to a lushly landscaped garden backyard with Tuscan olive trees. Covered parking spaces for 2 cars. This one-of-a-kind property has a great vibe with an open design and the character of old California, basking in the sunshine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 TIVOLI Avenue have any available units?
4121 TIVOLI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 TIVOLI Avenue have?
Some of 4121 TIVOLI Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 TIVOLI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4121 TIVOLI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 TIVOLI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4121 TIVOLI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4121 TIVOLI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4121 TIVOLI Avenue offers parking.
Does 4121 TIVOLI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4121 TIVOLI Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 TIVOLI Avenue have a pool?
No, 4121 TIVOLI Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4121 TIVOLI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4121 TIVOLI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 TIVOLI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 TIVOLI Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College