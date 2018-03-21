412 MUSEUM Drive

Amenities

Hilltop LOVERS NEST, located in the coveted Mt Washington Elementary School District. Short walk to Metro Gold Line, Southwest Museum and minutes away from trendy Highland Park, Silver Lake, Eagle Rock, Pasadena, DTLA, Dodger Stadium and Occidental College, surrounded with lush landscaping. Enter this newly rebuilt modern home with bright living room, open new European kitchen, one bedroom, fabulous bathroom that includes a rain shower and hand made Spanish tiles, a writer/home office or guest bedroom. Relaxing deck and patio overlooking the treetops. Upgrades finished 2020: Recess lighting, flooring,foundation, siding, painting, tank-less water heater, Bosch appliances, washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, new windows and doors and more.