Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

412 MUSEUM Drive

412 Museum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Museum Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hilltop LOVERS NEST, located in the coveted Mt Washington Elementary School District. Short walk to Metro Gold Line, Southwest Museum and minutes away from trendy Highland Park, Silver Lake, Eagle Rock, Pasadena, DTLA, Dodger Stadium and Occidental College, surrounded with lush landscaping. Enter this newly rebuilt modern home with bright living room, open new European kitchen, one bedroom, fabulous bathroom that includes a rain shower and hand made Spanish tiles, a writer/home office or guest bedroom. Relaxing deck and patio overlooking the treetops. Upgrades finished 2020: Recess lighting, flooring,foundation, siding, painting, tank-less water heater, Bosch appliances, washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, new windows and doors and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 MUSEUM Drive have any available units?
412 MUSEUM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 MUSEUM Drive have?
Some of 412 MUSEUM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 MUSEUM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 MUSEUM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 MUSEUM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 MUSEUM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 412 MUSEUM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 412 MUSEUM Drive offers parking.
Does 412 MUSEUM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 MUSEUM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 MUSEUM Drive have a pool?
No, 412 MUSEUM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 MUSEUM Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 MUSEUM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 MUSEUM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 MUSEUM Drive has units with dishwashers.

