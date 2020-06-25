All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive

4116 Verdugo View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Verdugo View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Picturesque home in Glassell Park with lush curb appeal, mountain views and space to relax. Featuring an open concept living and dining area, bright galley kitchen with brand new range and four bedrooms including a step-down master with en-suite bathroom and ample close space. Off-street parking for up to three cars. Enjoy afternoons in the verdant back yard - flat and private with the opportunity to grow your own vegetable garden. Close to all of the action on York, just a short trip to Figueroa and conveniently located near Downtown, Eagle Rock and Atwater Village. Fresh paint throughout (neutral color, no more green room). No cats, but small dogs (25lbs.) may be allowed at owner's discretion. Tenant must furnish washer/dryer and pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive have any available units?
4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive have?
Some of 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
