4116 VERDUGO VIEW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Picturesque home in Glassell Park with lush curb appeal, mountain views and space to relax. Featuring an open concept living and dining area, bright galley kitchen with brand new range and four bedrooms including a step-down master with en-suite bathroom and ample close space. Off-street parking for up to three cars. Enjoy afternoons in the verdant back yard - flat and private with the opportunity to grow your own vegetable garden. Close to all of the action on York, just a short trip to Figueroa and conveniently located near Downtown, Eagle Rock and Atwater Village. Fresh paint throughout (neutral color, no more green room). No cats, but small dogs (25lbs.) may be allowed at owner's discretion. Tenant must furnish washer/dryer and pay all utilities.