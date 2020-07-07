All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

4113 Perlita Avenue

4113 Perlita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bst Value in $ range. Timeless Oasis in heart of Atwater Village:pristine 2 bdrms, 1 bth, 980 sqft condo on tree lined strt, sheltered by greenery, quiet yet close to all attractions of contemporary L.A.! In small buildings of only four units, charming vintage unit, full of character & charm. Conveniently situated on the first floor, with an additional security gate, also offers a back patio, for an uplifting feeling of Privacy & Contentment. Authentic hardwood floors in the reception & private quarters, neutral wall colors, stained glass accents, crown moldings, attractive wall sconces create a warm, homey ambiance. Large Living room with abundant windows opening up to elegant Formal Dining Room w/ chair rails.

The atmospheric Country kitchen, bringing back the serenity of yesteryears, offers a brick floor, a vintage oven, wood cabinets, stainless steel fridge & dishwasher & a cozy dining/homework area. Your own laundry room awaits w/ stackable washer & dryer, additional storage & direct access to a service porch. Covered garagen w/additional storage & plenty of street parking. You will enjoy this high-demand, very walkable neighborhood, minutes from eclectic shopping, restaurants, night life, Griffifth Park, Los Feliz Blvd & Silverlake. Easy commuting to #5 Freeway, the Studios, Hollywood, DTLA.

Initial rental term 12 months, renewable upon mutual agreement. Full credit & background reports, proof of funds, of employment & references required. Hurry, don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Perlita Avenue have any available units?
4113 Perlita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Perlita Avenue have?
Some of 4113 Perlita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Perlita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Perlita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Perlita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Perlita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4113 Perlita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Perlita Avenue offers parking.
Does 4113 Perlita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4113 Perlita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Perlita Avenue have a pool?
No, 4113 Perlita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Perlita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4113 Perlita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Perlita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Perlita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

