4113 Perlita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bst Value in $ range. Timeless Oasis in heart of Atwater Village:pristine 2 bdrms, 1 bth, 980 sqft condo on tree lined strt, sheltered by greenery, quiet yet close to all attractions of contemporary L.A.! In small buildings of only four units, charming vintage unit, full of character & charm. Conveniently situated on the first floor, with an additional security gate, also offers a back patio, for an uplifting feeling of Privacy & Contentment. Authentic hardwood floors in the reception & private quarters, neutral wall colors, stained glass accents, crown moldings, attractive wall sconces create a warm, homey ambiance. Large Living room with abundant windows opening up to elegant Formal Dining Room w/ chair rails.



The atmospheric Country kitchen, bringing back the serenity of yesteryears, offers a brick floor, a vintage oven, wood cabinets, stainless steel fridge & dishwasher & a cozy dining/homework area. Your own laundry room awaits w/ stackable washer & dryer, additional storage & direct access to a service porch. Covered garagen w/additional storage & plenty of street parking. You will enjoy this high-demand, very walkable neighborhood, minutes from eclectic shopping, restaurants, night life, Griffifth Park, Los Feliz Blvd & Silverlake. Easy commuting to #5 Freeway, the Studios, Hollywood, DTLA.



Initial rental term 12 months, renewable upon mutual agreement. Full credit & background reports, proof of funds, of employment & references required. Hurry, don't miss!