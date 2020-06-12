All apartments in Los Angeles
4105 Somerset Dr
4105 Somerset Dr

4105 Somerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Somerset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
(2 Weeks Free! OAC) Beautiful 1bd/1ba walking distance to Baldwin Hills Plaza! Must See - Showing Instructions: Please call/text Melissa 310-968-0836 to schedule a showing and confirm attendance. Owner looking to make a decision ASAP!
****Ask about our move in special ~ 2 Weeks Free OAC. Offer ends 3/15/2020

Stop by and Preview! Eat ~ Shop ~Play. All within walking distance! This remodeled unit sits within walking distance to Baldwin Hills Plaza, New Kaiser Hospital, Crenshaw/LAX transit project and nearby parks with great hiking trails.

This 1bd/1Ba Upper unit has been recently updated.

Amenities Include:
* Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout
* Custom Paint
* Beautiful kitchen (Includes Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package)
* Large Living Room
* Large Bedroom
* Bathroom with Large Shower
* Good size closet Space

Exterior
* 1 Car Assigned Parking Space
* Secure Gated Entry
* Nice Courtyard

Security
* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building

Terms
Address: 4105 Somerset Dr. Unit G Los Angeles
Monthly Rent $1695.00
Security Deposit $1695.00
Utilities: Water,Trash and Garden Service
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)
Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 1)

Showing Instructions: Call/Text to schedule a showing. Owner looking to make decision ASAP!
Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.

(RLNE5595112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Somerset Dr have any available units?
4105 Somerset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Somerset Dr have?
Some of 4105 Somerset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Somerset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Somerset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Somerset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Somerset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Somerset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Somerset Dr offers parking.
Does 4105 Somerset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Somerset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Somerset Dr have a pool?
No, 4105 Somerset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Somerset Dr have accessible units?
No, 4105 Somerset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Somerset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Somerset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

