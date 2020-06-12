Amenities
(2 Weeks Free! OAC) Beautiful 1bd/1ba walking distance to Baldwin Hills Plaza! Must See - Showing Instructions: Please call/text Melissa 310-968-0836 to schedule a showing and confirm attendance. Owner looking to make a decision ASAP!
****Ask about our move in special ~ 2 Weeks Free OAC. Offer ends 3/15/2020
Stop by and Preview! Eat ~ Shop ~Play. All within walking distance! This remodeled unit sits within walking distance to Baldwin Hills Plaza, New Kaiser Hospital, Crenshaw/LAX transit project and nearby parks with great hiking trails.
This 1bd/1Ba Upper unit has been recently updated.
Amenities Include:
* Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout
* Custom Paint
* Beautiful kitchen (Includes Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package)
* Large Living Room
* Large Bedroom
* Bathroom with Large Shower
* Good size closet Space
Exterior
* 1 Car Assigned Parking Space
* Secure Gated Entry
* Nice Courtyard
Security
* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building
Terms
Address: 4105 Somerset Dr. Unit G Los Angeles
Monthly Rent $1695.00
Security Deposit $1695.00
Utilities: Water,Trash and Garden Service
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)
Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 1)
Showing Instructions: Call/Text to schedule a showing. Owner looking to make decision ASAP!
Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.
(RLNE5595112)