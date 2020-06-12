Amenities

(2 Weeks Free! OAC) Beautiful 1bd/1ba walking distance to Baldwin Hills Plaza! Must See - Showing Instructions: Please call/text Melissa 310-968-0836 to schedule a showing and confirm attendance. Owner looking to make a decision ASAP!

****Ask about our move in special ~ 2 Weeks Free OAC. Offer ends 3/15/2020



Stop by and Preview! Eat ~ Shop ~Play. All within walking distance! This remodeled unit sits within walking distance to Baldwin Hills Plaza, New Kaiser Hospital, Crenshaw/LAX transit project and nearby parks with great hiking trails.



This 1bd/1Ba Upper unit has been recently updated.



Amenities Include:

* Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout

* Custom Paint

* Beautiful kitchen (Includes Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package)

* Large Living Room

* Large Bedroom

* Bathroom with Large Shower

* Good size closet Space



Exterior

* 1 Car Assigned Parking Space

* Secure Gated Entry

* Nice Courtyard



Security

* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building



Terms

Address: 4105 Somerset Dr. Unit G Los Angeles

Monthly Rent $1695.00

Security Deposit $1695.00

Utilities: Water,Trash and Garden Service

Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space

Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)

Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 1)



Showing Instructions: Call/Text to schedule a showing. Owner looking to make decision ASAP!

Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.



(RLNE5595112)