All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 409 W Olympic Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
409 W Olympic Boulevard
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:49 PM

409 W Olympic Boulevard

409 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

409 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great value in Downtown Los Angeles in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank.
Space is just over 1200sqft, priced below market for a space this large in this area of DTLA. Split level with upper loft area inside main space. 17ft ceiling and beautiful polished concrete flooring. Easy walk to Staples Center, Convention Center, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Smart n Final, Fig at 7th Center (Target, H&M, Zara, etc), 7th/Metro Station, Pico Station, and tons of restaurants just steps away. Also across the street from one of the few gas stations in DTLA. Prime location, yet very quiet and family friendly (Grand Hope Park and play structures across the street).
Pet friendly (certain breed restrictions). Loft is on the 3rd floor, perfect access to the 3rd floor garden with a community BBQ, Spa, and great views. One floor down is a complete fitness center and large laundry facility. 24hr security guard, building has video surveillance throughout. Excellent building management and maintenance. Rent amount includes 1 offsite parking space, gas, trash, and water. Ready to move-in Jan. 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 W Olympic Boulevard have any available units?
409 W Olympic Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 W Olympic Boulevard have?
Some of 409 W Olympic Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 W Olympic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
409 W Olympic Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W Olympic Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 W Olympic Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 409 W Olympic Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 409 W Olympic Boulevard offers parking.
Does 409 W Olympic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 W Olympic Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W Olympic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 409 W Olympic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 409 W Olympic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 409 W Olympic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W Olympic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 W Olympic Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College