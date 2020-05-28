409 W Olympic Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

Great value in Downtown Los Angeles in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank.

Space is just over 1200sqft, priced below market for a space this large in this area of DTLA. Split level with upper loft area inside main space. 17ft ceiling and beautiful polished concrete flooring. Easy walk to Staples Center, Convention Center, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Smart n Final, Fig at 7th Center (Target, H&M, Zara, etc), 7th/Metro Station, Pico Station, and tons of restaurants just steps away. Also across the street from one of the few gas stations in DTLA. Prime location, yet very quiet and family friendly (Grand Hope Park and play structures across the street).

Pet friendly (certain breed restrictions). Loft is on the 3rd floor, perfect access to the 3rd floor garden with a community BBQ, Spa, and great views. One floor down is a complete fitness center and large laundry facility. 24hr security guard, building has video surveillance throughout. Excellent building management and maintenance. Rent amount includes 1 offsite parking space, gas, trash, and water. Ready to move-in Jan. 2020